3 injured in explosion at Springfield scrap metal recycling company

Crews responded to an explosion at the Joseph Freeman Company on Albany Street in Springfield...
Crews responded to an explosion at the Joseph Freeman Company on Albany Street in Springfield on April 25, 2023.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several people were injured after an explosion at a Springfield company.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews responded to Joseph Freedman Company on Albany Street around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. According to their website, Joseph Freedman Company is the “oldest and largest privately owned scrap metal processor in New England.”

Three people at the facility were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All of the facility’s employees have been accounted for.

Piemonte added that Springfield’s building commissioner will be working to inspect the stability of the building.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

