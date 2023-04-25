Area pediatricians seeing increase in strep throat cases

Strep throat
Strep throat(MGN)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local pediatricians are seeing an uptick in strep throat cases in children and they said Tuesday that cases in the United States are the highest they have been since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen an uptick of strep throat lately. It’s always background noise. We always see it year-round, but sometimes we see little splurges here and there,” said Dr. John Kelly with Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow.

He said that it is typically a mild virus that you should get diagnosed and treated by your doctor due to any complications that may arise if the virus is left untreated.

“It’s kind of like vaccines. Vaccines prevent rare diseases and so we treat strep to prevent rare complications. Typically, these kids present with the classic symptoms...headache, fever, sore throat.” Kelley added.

He told us if your child may have strep throat, they typically don’t show the usual cold symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, or congestion.

“Typically, these kids, it hits them pretty hard and they get sick pretty quickly and as far as treating these children, it’s not like an emergency where you have to go to the emergency room, so this something you can wait a couple of days until you can get in to see your doctor,” Kelley explained.

Kelley also wanted to remind anyone the best ways to prevent strep include proper hand washing, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing, and to avoid sharing drinking glasses or eating utensils.

