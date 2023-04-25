Chicopee Police offering sign-on bonus to try and recruit officers to the department

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is hoping to lure officers from other departments with sign-on bonuses.

“With civil service, they have the option to take lateral transfers. In the past, Chicopee has taken some, but now, we’re doing an incentive program to try to get some in to try to supplement some of the staffing shortages that we have,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

The city of Chicopee is offering a new incentive to recruit experienced police officers to the force.

“A lot of departments are having issues with recruiting right now, so the mayor and the chief got together and thought this might be a good idea to try to boost recruitment a little bit…Anyone that comes over will still have to go through our training program. We’re not sure if it will be the full program or if it will be an abbreviated version based on their training and experience that they already have,” Odiorne added.

Ordiorne told Western Mass News that they are looking to hire five experienced officers through a lateral transfer program and are offering sign-on bonuses based on years of service. Police officers can start applying on May 1, but those with up three years of experience would get a sign-on bonus of $5,000. Those with three to six years of experience would get $10,000 and those with six-plus years of experience would get $15,000.

“In order to get those bonuses, you have to sign on for a five-year contract minimum with us and complete the entire five-year contract,” Odiorne explained.

Meawhile, other local police departments, like Springfield, told us they have no plans right now to offer sign-on bonuses in their departments, even as they continue to struggle to recruit new officers.

“When you’re offering sign-on bonuses in Massachusetts, if you’re a civil service department which we are, which Chicopee is, you would need to get the sign-off of their chief and our superintendent…Our superintendent is not going to let anyone go in terms of that in terms of sign-on bonuses. We have seen people leave for Florida where the weather is a little nicer and they are offering large sign-on bonuses down there and leave for other opportunities just outside of law enforcement,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

West Springfield Police Sgt. LaFrance told us in a statement, in part: “The last three years have been difficult for recruiting for many police agencies including West Springfield. As of right now, we do not offer a signing bonus for prospective candidates, but that could change in the future.”

