Chicopee Police offering sign-on bonus to try and recruit officers to the department

The Chicopee Police Department is hoping to lure officers from other departments with sign-on bonuses.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is hoping to lure officers from other departments with sign-on bonuses.

“With civil service, they have the option to take lateral transfers. In the past, Chicopee has taken some, but now, we’re doing an incentive program to try to get some in to try to supplement some of the staffing shortages that we have,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

The city of Chicopee is offering a new incentive to recruit experienced police officers to the force.

“A lot of departments are having issues with recruiting right now, so the mayor and the chief got together and thought this might be a good idea to try to boost recruitment a little bit…Anyone that comes over will still have to go through our training program. We’re not sure if it will be the full program or if it will be an abbreviated version based on their training and experience that they already have,” Odiorne added.

Ordiorne told Western Mass News that they are looking to hire five experienced officers through a lateral transfer program and are offering sign-on bonuses based on years of service. Police officers can start applying on May 1, but those with up three years of experience would get a sign-on bonus of $5,000. Those with three to six years of experience would get $10,000 and those with six-plus years of experience would get $15,000.

“In order to get those bonuses, you have to sign on for a five-year contract minimum with us and complete the entire five-year contract,” Odiorne explained.

Meawhile, other local police departments, like Springfield, told us they have no plans right now to offer sign-on bonuses in their departments, even as they continue to struggle to recruit new officers.

“When you’re offering sign-on bonuses in Massachusetts, if you’re a civil service department which we are, which Chicopee is, you would need to get the sign-off of their chief and our superintendent…Our superintendent is not going to let anyone go in terms of that in terms of sign-on bonuses. We have seen people leave for Florida where the weather is a little nicer and they are offering large sign-on bonuses down there and leave for other opportunities just outside of law enforcement,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

West Springfield Police Sgt. LaFrance told us in a statement, in part: “The last three years have been difficult for recruiting for many police agencies including West Springfield. As of right now, we do not offer a signing bonus for prospective candidates, but that could change in the future.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Emergency crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over Monday morning in...
Crews working to clear tractor-trailer rollover in Ludlow
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Medical emergency during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race 042523
Man dies following medical incident during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, and Springfield.
Town by Town: HCC and WNEU agreement, paving work, and middle school career fair
Bob Markel has held multiple positions in local governments across the Bay State, including...
Lifelong friend of President Biden and Hampden town manager reacts to reelection bid
Tuesday night, school committee members are set to discuss the situation once again.
Easthampton School Committee to meet once again over open superintendent position