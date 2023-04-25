City of Springfield looking for volunteers to flag cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic
Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic(WILX)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield’s Department of Veterans’ Services is looking for volunteers to flag the city’s cemeteries for Memorial Day.

According to city officials, cemetery flagging will take place from Saturday, May 13th through Sunday, May 28th.

All of the city’s publicly owned and maintained cemeteries will be flagged by the department.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact the Department of Veterans’ Services at 413-787-6141 or email Deputy Director of Veterans’ Service Joseph DeCaro at jdecaro@springfieldcityhall.com.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Emergency crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over Monday morning in...
Crews working to clear tractor-trailer rollover in Ludlow
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

With President Joe Biden officially running for re-election, it sets the stage for a repeat...
Getting Answers: President Biden’s re-election campaign announcement
Several people were injured after an explosion at a Springfield company.
Explosion at Springfield scrap metal recycling company injures 3 workers
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: HCC and WNEU agreement, paving work, and middle school career fair
The HCC Foundation is partnering with Gary Rome for the 3rd Annual Together HCC Drive to Change...
Holyoke Community College teams up with Gary Rome for 3rd Annual Day of Giving
A different version of lacrosse is coming to the area, with a team forming in Holyoke.
Paper City Oaks to play as part of North American Box Lacrosse League