City of Springfield looking for volunteers to flag cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield’s Department of Veterans’ Services is looking for volunteers to flag the city’s cemeteries for Memorial Day.

According to city officials, cemetery flagging will take place from Saturday, May 13th through Sunday, May 28th.

All of the city’s publicly owned and maintained cemeteries will be flagged by the department.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact the Department of Veterans’ Services at 413-787-6141 or email Deputy Director of Veterans’ Service Joseph DeCaro at jdecaro@springfieldcityhall.com.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.