Easthampton School Committee to meet once again over open superintendent position

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded Thursday.
By Maria Wilson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More than three weeks after we first learned that the Easthampton School Committee was facing obstacles in their search for a new school superintendent with one offer rescinded and another declined, the position remains open.

Tuesday night, school committee members are set to discuss the situation once again. One of the items on Tuesday’s agenda – discussing the district’s next steps towards hiring a superintendent.

It was late March when we learned of the dramatic fallout with the district’s initial candidate, Vito Peronne, who said that his offer was rescinded after addressing the school committee chairperson and executive assistant as ‘ladies,’  a word choice he said was seen as a microaggression.

Despite community support in favor of Perrone, the school committee decided to go with their second choice, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark. However, she withdrew from consideration shortly after she was offered the job due to concerns over her controversial posts on Facebook. Now, the school committee is meeting once again to discuss the district’s next steps in their search.

Western Mass News spoke with Easthampton Mayor, Nicole Lachapelle late last week about what we could expect from Tuesday night’s meeting.

“We’re looking at existing candidates, a new search, an interim, but it’s all on the table,” she told us. “Like I said the last time, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m one vote and not the deciding member.”

Public comment will be limited to 20 minutes Tuesday night, which is more than an hour shorter than the committee’s April 10th meeting.

Western Mass News will have more on this story tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX 6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 and CBS3.

