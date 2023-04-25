Getting Answers: investigation into Springfield scrap metal recycling company explosion

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An explosion rocked the Joseph Freedmen Company, a scrap metal processor in Springfield, on Tuesday morning and sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that this is not the first time he’s dealt with an explosion at an industrial plant.

“Historically, we have had them in the past. The last one was 20-plus years ago at the Jahn Foundry,” Piemonte explained.

We asked Piemonte to go through the protocols the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad typically follow when investigating explosions such as this one.

“First thing we do is secure the utilities, so we don’t have a secondary explosion and then we go in and assess the structural stability of the building to make sure that it is still structurally capable of standing and safe to operate,” Piemonte added.

Piemonte added the Joseph Freedman Company, being a metal recycling facility, does bring in the possibility of shrapnel being ejected from where the explosion took place. However, Piemonte said that the Joseph Freedman Company was well prepared for something like this.

“There are definitely some hazards there being a recycling facility and all that, but they do routine maintenance on the equipment and they practice their evacuation plan, so they’re well prepared for accidents to happen,” Piemonte noted.

We reached out to the Joseph Freedman Company. They told Western Mass News that they did shut down all operations at the Albany Street location for the day. They plan to resume work as normal Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.