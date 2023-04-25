Getting Answers: President Biden’s re-election campaign annoucement

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With President Joe Biden officially running for re-election, it sets the stage for a repeat match from the 2020 presidential election.

The president announced his plans for re-election on Tuesday and kicked off his 2024 campaign. The announcement didn’t come as a surprise to many. Western Mass News spoke with local political expert Paul Robbins, who believes the nation would’ve liked to see two fresh new candidates for the 2024 election.

“Voters say they’d like somebody new. The reality is there is no one there to replace them on either side,” Robbins explained.

However, that’s not going to be the case. With former President Donald Trump already in the race, it looks like we could see a repeat match up of 2020. Western New England University history professor John Baick said this election could be historic.

“We have never had, actually for decades, a person who lost who ran again. That goes back to the 1950s,” Baick explained.

Both Baick and Robbins believe Biden will get the Democratic nomination and that the same will go for Trump on the Republican side...

“Only two Democrats have declared and neither of them are serious. I think the president is going to have an easy time getting the nomination,” Baick explained.

“Two-thirds of the Republican voter base is supporting Trump,” Robbins added.

What may be interesting is that both candidates are the oldest to ever run for president, with Joe Biden being 80 years old and Donald Trump being 76 years old. Although their age may be historically significant, Baick said it may not be as big of a deal as years past.

“Both of these men have proved they’re in control of their faculties, that they can make decisions based on their gut instincts, based on what their advisors say. I think there’s no doubt both of them still have the mental facilities to do this,” Baick said.

As for how Massachusetts will play into this election, Robbins believes we won’t be a campaign stop as we are historically a strong blue state. However, that doesn’t mean representatives from each campaign won’t be making connections here.

“…But it’s a fertile place to raise money, so you may see Biden here to raise money, or Harris, and actually Trump in the last cycle was here because there are some wealthy Republicans in Massachusetts,” Robbins noted.

As for trump’s recent criminal charges, Baick said that has actually helped him, with numbers showing an increase in support.

