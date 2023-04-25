Holyoke police officers placed on 5-day suspension for ‘unprofessional conduct’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mayor’s Office recently released a statement about their investigation into Officer Sean Williamson.

The statement says:

“Officer Sean Williamson was placed on a 5 day suspension without pay for unprofessional conduct of an Officer. An investigation was initiated when Holyoke Police Supervisors were made aware of an alcohol related incident involving Officer Williamson...”

The Holyoke Police Department sought criminal charges against Officer Williamson; the charges were dismissed in court. As the investigation was completed, discipline was brought forth by Holyoke Police Chief David R. Pratt.

Officer Williamson was placed on suspension from April 17th to the 23rd.

