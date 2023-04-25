Holyoke police officers placed on 5-day suspension for ‘unprofessional conduct’

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police Department Photo(Holyoke Police Department)
By Morgan Briggs and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mayor’s Office recently released a statement about their investigation into Officer Sean Williamson.

The statement says:

“Officer Sean Williamson was placed on a 5 day suspension without pay for unprofessional conduct of an Officer. An investigation was initiated when Holyoke Police Supervisors were made aware of an alcohol related incident involving Officer Williamson...”

The Holyoke Police Department sought criminal charges against Officer Williamson; the charges were dismissed in court. As the investigation was completed, discipline was brought forth by Holyoke Police Chief David R. Pratt.

Officer Williamson was placed on suspension from April 17th to the 23rd.

