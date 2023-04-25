Holyoke Police searching for car, driver involved in accident on Main St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in an accident Monday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police, officers are trying to locate the owner and driver of a black Alfa Romeo that was on Main Street at approximately 1:25 p.m. Moday.

The driver left the scene, but left his right passenger side mirror.

If anyone has information on this car, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department.

