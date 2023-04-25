Holyoke Police searching for car, driver involved in accident on Main St.

Holyoke Police looking for car, driver 042423
Holyoke Police looking for car, driver 042423(Holyoke Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in an accident Monday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police, officers are trying to locate the owner and driver of a black Alfa Romeo that was on Main Street at approximately 1:25 p.m. Moday.

The driver left the scene, but left his right passenger side mirror.

If anyone has information on this car, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department.

