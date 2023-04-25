Lifelong friend of President Biden and Hampden town manager reacts to reelection bid

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A lifelong friend of President Joe Biden currently works right here in western Massachusetts, and on Tuesday, we sat down with him to hear his reaction to the president formally launching his run for reelection.

Bob Markel has held multiple positions in local governments across the Bay State, including mayor of Springfield, but when he was in high school, he was close friends with now President Joe Biden.

“Sometimes, I pinch myself and say, ‘is this guy that we used to hang around with in high school really the President of the United States?’ and he is!” he told us.

Bob Markel grew up in Delaware, where he first met Joe Biden.

“We were in the same class,” he said. “I used to give him a ride to school.”

Since then, he has held multiple positions in local governments across Massachusetts, including the mayor of Springfield, and now, the town manager of Hampden.

However, Markel has stayed in touch with Biden over the years. They were even groomsmen in each other’s weddings, and Markel served as a member of the Massachusetts delegation to the Electoral College, casting his ballot for Biden in 2020.

Western Mass News spoke with him about President Biden’s announcement that he is officially running for reelection in 2024.

“I think he has had a successful time as president,” Markel said. “He’s gotten legislation through that will be important to the country long-term.”

He also believes Biden has made great strides while in office.

“The infrastructure legislation, which is going to help communities across Massachusetts build fiber optic systems, and basically do a lot of modernization,” Markel said.

However, In order to win this election, Markel believes President Biden will have to show the nation the work that he has done.

“The message hasn’t really gotten across,” Markel told us. “I know that his popularity ratings are down around 40 percent. He has to make the case. I think he has to get out there and basically try to inform the public as to the accomplishments, and by the way, a number of these accomplishments were bipartisan.”

One of the main concerns expected to be brought up in this campaign is President Biden’s age, but Markel, having known him for years, said that he does not believe that should be a concern.

“He works out five days a week. He is in excellent condition. You’ll notice he’s trim and seems to be doing very well,” he said.

As for Markel, he said that he may be a little biased since he has a personal connection to President Biden, but he will be voting for him.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.