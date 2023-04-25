Mainly Sunny to Start with a Chance for Showers This Afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly start out there this morning with temperatures in the 30′s. Skies overnight went mostly clear, and winds went calm, so that was able to help those temperatures drop. Some in the colder spots are also waking up to some patchy frost and some fog across the area. For today, we will start off with some sunshine, then we will see some cloud cover work back in for the afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, along with a few rumbles of thunder and very small hail embedded. This would not be widespread, but very isolated, and quick moving. Temperatures today will run on the cooler side once again, only getting into the middle and upper 50′s. Tonight, skies look to once again clear out, and temperatures fall into the 30′s.

This cool and unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around for a few more days. We have an upper level low off to our north, bringing in that unsettled weather. On Wednesday, a wave of energy will swing around that upper level low, bringing us the chance to see some more showers in the afternoon. These showers look to be a little more widespread, and could have an embedded downpour. The pattern looks to break down a little bit headed towards the end of the week, where we will have mainly dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also return closer to normal, getting into the lower 60′s.

Long term forecasts, however, still have us trending a bit below normal temperature wise through at least the first week of May, as our average high now is in the middle 60′s.

Our next weather maker looks to come over the weekend, Sunday and Monday. This could bring in some more widespread soaking rain similar to what we saw this past weekend. Right now, it is too far to narrow down exact timing, but we could see significant rain over the weekend Sunday into Monday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through.

