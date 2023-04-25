Man dies following medical incident during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race

RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has died after suffering from a medical incident during Saturday’s Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race.

According to Russell-Montgomery Police Chief Kevin Hennessey, officers were notified around 12:45 p.m. Saturday of a water emergency on the Westfield River. Dispatch reported that a man had fallen out of one of the canoes and was in the water, adding that he was unresponsive and possibly in cardiac arrest.

Officials said that two off-duty paramedics, who were race participants, performed CPR on the unresponsive man. Due to the remote location of the incident and limited location information, response was hindered.

Once officers determined the location of the individual along the shoreline, they were forced to gain access by use of railroad tracks. Police requested CSX Rail to hold train traffic until further notice.

Water emergency during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race 042523 (Russell-Montgomery Police Department)

A detective, sergeant, and officer all arrived on scene around 1 p.m., and the detective quickly assisted the off-duty paramedics with CPR. Russell Fire and Hilltown Ambulance had also arrived on scene, along with Massachusetts State Police and Huntington Police.

Police said that additional first responders were required to assist in the extrication of the man due to the remote and challenging terrain. He was then brought from the shoreline to a waiting ambulance, which then took him to Baystate Noble Hospital for additional treatment.

The scene was clear at 1:45 p.m., the same time as CSX Rail resumed services.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department has offered their condolences to the family following this event, but thanked first responders and mutual aid for their efforts.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.