Sens. Warren, Markey: Supreme Court ethics changes critical

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey pushed for changes to the Supreme Court, including the addition of four more members to the nine-member court, during a Monday stop in Boston’s Copley Square
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey called for changes to the Supreme Court —...
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey called for changes to the Supreme Court — including the addition of four more members to the nine-member court — during a stop in Boston’s Copley Square on Monday.
By STEVE LeBLANC
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey called for changes to the Supreme Court — including the addition of four more members to the nine-member court — during a stop in Boston’s Copley Square on Monday.

The Democrats also pushed for tougher ethics oversight following revelations of business transactions and travel involving Justice Clarence Thomas that Thomas did not disclose.

Warren said the current court is undercutting the nation's democratic principles.

“They are captured by extremists who are more interested in advancing their own personal political views than following the rule of law, than following precedent,” she said. “And when there are severe ethical lapses, at least some justices seem to think there’s no accountability.”

Warren called for passage of a bill that would create a series of ethics laws aimed at limiting the actions of Supreme Court justices, including strengthening restrictions on judicial gifts and privately funded travel and requiring the justices to adhere to a code of conduct.

Markey said legislation to expand the court to 13 members would restore balance to a court he said is now beholden to “deep-pocketed, right-wing” interests.

“Our most fundamentally held freedoms are under siege and it will only get worse,” Markey said. “We must take action now to rebuild an expanded fair and ethical Supreme Court.”

The number of Supreme Court justices changed six times before settling on nine in 1869, according to the court's website.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said with recent decisions on abortion rights, voting rights and gun control measures, the Supreme Court is facing a “crisis of legitimacy.”

In recent weeks, news reports have focused on the purchase by a conservative donor of three properties belonging to Thomas and his family in a transaction worth more than $100,000 that Thomas never reported, according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.

ProPublica previously revealed Thomas and his wife Ginni were gifted with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of annual vacations and trips by donor Harlan Crow for decades.

Warren, Markey and Pressley made their comments ahead of the launch of a 20-stop, nationwide bus tour by advocates who say they will make the case for judicial reform.

Most Read

FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Emergency crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over Monday morning in...
Crews working to clear tractor-trailer rollover in Ludlow
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

The driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and...
Driver involved in fatal Apple store crash pleads not guilty
Boston Athletic Association
Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
FILE - Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz pumps his fist in front of a United States flag and a line...
Ortiz reflects on speech given after Boston Marathon bombing
File photo of money
Massachusetts House speaker unveils $654M tax relief plan