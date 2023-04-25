Springfield City Council approves special permit for new Eastfield Mall owners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city councilors met with the developers Monday night to discuss the latest on the future of the Eastfield Mall property and what might fill that space.

The Springfield City Council approved the developers’ special permit for the districting of the mixed-use retail and commercial hub after hearing from Onyx Springfield Crossing, the new owners of the Eastfield Mall property. Onyx representatives said that the space offers a unique opportunity, something former Springfield mayor Mary Hurley agrees with.

“This is a no-brainer that gives this city a fresh breath of air,” she told us. “This is something that is going to put us back on the map.”

City councilors weighed in and raised their concerns on a number of issues, including diversity, equity, and funding.

Onyx representatives also responded to city councilors concerns about the future of the tenants, saying, “Our main objectives were to: one, relocate, really deploy and help with the relocation effort; two, secure funding, so that’s a lot of conversations we’ve been having with a number of stakeholders; and three, with the goal of retention and what that means. That typically translates into technical assistance.”

The developers have been working closely with the current tenants and have waived rent for those businesses until the mall closes in July. Onyx is also helping current tenants with the relocation process.

Some of Monday’s attendees said that the space will be used for a mixed-use hub, which will include fast casual restaurants and about 20 retail stores, including possible residential housing. The project expects to bring in about 800 jobs to the city, according to one of the project’s engineers.

Proponents of the development said that they are eager to see added businesses and jobs come to the area.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman said:

“Redevelopment of the Eastfield Mall into a more modern retail setting is essential to the long term economic vitality of the Boston Road corridor and the City of Springfield. It is also essential that the City of Springfield support existing small businesses at that location that wish to continue to do business in Springfield by providing financial and technical relocation assistance - the Council’s debate and vote tonight made both clear, and the Council will closely monitor the project as it continues to move through the permitting and construction process.”

Many of the specific details about the project, like which stores and restaurants we could see in that space, are not available at this time, but developers said that they will make those announcements as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.