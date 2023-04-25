Springfield City Council approves special permit for new Eastfield Mall owners

Springfield city councilors met with the developers Monday night to discuss the latest on the future of the Eastfield Mall property and what might fill that spa
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city councilors met with the developers Monday night to discuss the latest on the future of the Eastfield Mall property and what might fill that space.

The Springfield City Council approved the developers’ special permit for the districting of the mixed-use retail and commercial hub after hearing from Onyx Springfield Crossing, the new owners of the Eastfield Mall property. Onyx representatives said that the space offers a unique opportunity, something former Springfield mayor Mary Hurley agrees with.

“This is a no-brainer that gives this city a fresh breath of air,” she told us. “This is something that is going to put us back on the map.”

City councilors weighed in and raised their concerns on a number of issues, including diversity, equity, and funding.

Onyx representatives also responded to city councilors concerns about the future of the tenants, saying, “Our main objectives were to: one, relocate, really deploy and help with the relocation effort; two, secure funding, so that’s a lot of conversations we’ve been having with a number of stakeholders; and three, with the goal of retention and what that means. That typically translates into technical assistance.”

The developers have been working closely with the current tenants and have waived rent for those businesses until the mall closes in July. Onyx is also helping current tenants with the relocation process.

Some of Monday’s attendees said that the space will be used for a mixed-use hub, which will include fast casual restaurants and about 20 retail stores, including possible residential housing. The project expects to bring in about 800 jobs to the city, according to one of the project’s engineers.

Proponents of the development said that they are eager to see added businesses and jobs come to the area.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman said:

“Redevelopment of the Eastfield Mall into a more modern retail setting is essential to the long term economic vitality of the Boston Road corridor and the City of Springfield. It is also essential that the City of Springfield support existing small businesses at that location that wish to continue to do business in Springfield by providing financial and technical relocation assistance - the Council’s debate and vote tonight made both clear, and the Council will closely monitor the project as it continues to move through the permitting and construction process.”

Many of the specific details about the project, like which stores and restaurants we could see in that space, are not available at this time, but developers said that they will make those announcements as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday...
Athol crews respond to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue

Latest News

Holyoke Police looking for car, driver 042423
Holyoke Police searching for car, driver involved in accident on Main St.
Work is still underway in Springfield to clean up after Sunday’s heavy rain flooded nine people...
Cleanup continues at Springfield apartment building after heavy rain forces evacuations
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Easthampton, and Amherst.
Town by Town: dementia screening, crosswalk project, and White Lion Brewery expansion
A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack