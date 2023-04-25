Town by Town: HCC and WNEU agreement, paving work, and middle school career fair

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, and Springfield.

A joint admissions agreement between Holyoke Community College and Western New England University was signed Tuesday morning at HCC.

The agreement is intended to strengthen existing academic and student support partnerships, facilitate student access to baccalaureate and graduate education, and provide barrier-free movement from the associate’s degree to bachelor’s and graduate degrees for students enrolled at HCC.

Town by town also took us to West Springfield, where Wilder Terrace and Johnson Street are being repaved as part of the town’s annual Street Maintenance Program.

These streets are among some of those that the town has coordinated with Eversource as part of their plans to replace aging cast iron pipes with HDPE pipes.

The town has a road cutting moratorium that carries heavy restoration fees for the first five years following paving, and by allowing Eversource to replace its pipes prior to paving, the company will not carry the extra restoration cost and the risk of gas main leaks requiring street trenching is reduced.

Finally, town by town took us to a career fair held Tuesday morning at Stem Middle Academy in Springfield.

Several different companies and organizations from various industries were on hand at the middle school for grades 6, 7, and 8.

Western Mass News had a booth at the fair and offered tips and information that could help a young future media leader.

