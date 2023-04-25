Wednesday Looking Like a Carbon Copy of Today’s Weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cold and frosty morning for many, early sunshine brought temperatures back into the 50s today. By the early afternoon, showers began popping up and will gradually diminish with sunset. A few showers even brought small hail to parts of western Mass, like Colrain!

Clouds will gradually decrease tonight and with mostly clear skies much of the night, temperatures will get cold again-likely falling into the lower and middle 30s. With wind also expected to go calm again tonight, frost is possible in most locations through sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a similar looking day to the last two with early sunshine, building clouds, seasonably cool temperatures, and developing afternoon showers. However, showers may arrive a bit later in the day and closer to the evening this time. Another round may come through closer to midnight too.

The upper level low that has been dominating our weather this week will be on it’s way out by Thursday, however still bringing us patchy clouds and the risk for a few afternoon showers. Friday is finally looking like a dry day with temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s. Sunshine may be limited though as high clouds increase throughout the day.

Our weekend weather is in question at this point as low pressure passes to our south Saturday and high pressure builds to our northeast. The question is, who wins? Right now, it’s looking mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, but high pressure may end up keeping us dry. Our next storm system start time is also pushing back to Sunday night and Monday with a round of soaking rain. Overall, our weather pattern remains unchanged and another upper low will bring our current conditions back next week.

