14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says

Deputies said the girls were not wearing helmets when they were riding the ATV around 6:15 p.m.
Deputies said the girls were not wearing helmets when they were riding the ATV around 6:15 p.m.(MGN)
By Ken Daley and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a tree Tuesday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Another 14-year-old girl was injured in the accident. She was taken to the hospital, but the severity of her injuries was not disclosed.

Deputies said the girls were not wearing helmets when they were riding the ATV around 6:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, they failed to negotiate a curve, hit a tree and were both thrown from the ATV.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were injured after an explosion at a Springfield company.
Explosion at Springfield scrap metal recycling company injures 3 workers
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke police officers placed on 5-day suspension for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Springfield city councilors met with the developers Monday night to discuss the latest on the...
Springfield City Council approves special permit for new Eastfield Mall owners
Medical emergency during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race 042523
Man dies following medical incident during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race
Holyoke Police looking for car, driver 042423
Holyoke Police searching for car, driver involved in accident on Main St.

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Michael...
New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern estimates Ohio derailment will cost $387M
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Senate committee advances Biden labor secretary nominee