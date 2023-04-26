Area police departments warning residents after several overnight break-ins

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granville and surrounding communities are warning residents to keep an eye out after multiple home break-ins overnight.

Investigators said they believe the same individuals were involved in each incident. Those individuals are reported to be operating a large white box truck with orange markings on it.

The Otis and Russell-Montgomery Police Departments have issued similar warnings.

If you see a vehicle like this parked in a driveway and you believe the homeowners are not home, please call 911.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.