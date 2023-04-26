Area police departments warning residents after several overnight break-ins

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By David Horwitz and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granville and surrounding communities are warning residents to keep an eye out after multiple home break-ins overnight.

Investigators said they believe the same individuals were involved in each incident. Those individuals are reported to be operating a large white box truck with orange markings on it.

The Otis and Russell-Montgomery Police Departments have issued similar warnings.

If you see a vehicle like this parked in a driveway and you believe the homeowners are not home, please call 911.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were injured after an explosion at a Springfield company.
Explosion at Springfield scrap metal recycling company injures 3 workers
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke police officers placed on 5-day suspension for ‘unprofessional conduct’
Springfield city councilors met with the developers Monday night to discuss the latest on the...
Springfield City Council approves special permit for new Eastfield Mall owners
Medical emergency during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race 042523
Man dies following medical incident during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race
Holyoke Police looking for car, driver 042423
Holyoke Police searching for car, driver involved in accident on Main St.

Latest News

A huge revitalization project is planned for this weekend in Springfield to help cleanup and...
Revitalize CDC preparing for Springfield cleanup and rebuilding effort this weekend
It was a ‘sportacular’ day Wednesday for the Cardinals of Pope Francis Preparatory School.
Springfield officials honor season successes by 3 Pope Francis teams
Officials in a small Massachusetts town have revoked permission for a local group to hold a...
Small Massachusetts town bars drag show; ACLU fires back
This image provided by Biogen in April 2023 shows the company's drug Qalsody. On Tuesday, April...
Drug for rare form of Lou Gehrig’s disease OK’d by FDA