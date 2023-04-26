Chicopee using new approach to help improve driver safety, protect pedestrians

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following several pedestrian fatalities and accidents in the Willimansett area of Chicopee, city officials are thinking outside the box to protect residents.

For six hours a day, three days a week, you can see a car making passes up and down in the Willimansett section of the city slowing down traffic. Officials said the goal is to be seen and try something new to slow down traffic and stop the tragedies.

“It’s getting very scary…especially now in summer,” said Lucas Medina of Chicopee.

Medina has lived on Chicopee Street for 20 years. He told Western Mass News speeding up and down his street is a daily occurrence.

“Especially in the morning, the kids are around with the school bus,” Medina added.

After two pedestrians were struck and killed last October on Springfield Street, a single-car crash on Center Street on Thanksgiving morning and, as recently as last month, a 19-year-old drove into a home on Montgomery Street, killing his brother and seriously injuring the homeowner.

One man is now stepping up and slowing down.

“Somehow, some way, you keep one person from doing something illegal or speeding or whatever, it has an effect,” said Glenn Joslyn, Chicopee’s emergency management director.

Joslyn is cruising up and down Chicopee Street and Meadow Street for two-and-a-half hours in the morning and three-plus hours in the afternoon at the speed limit and is setting the pace for other drivers including around the Stefanik School.

“I will just sit there with my lights on. Everybody seems to be really cordial. Kids get out safely. Once I see everybody’s gone, then I keep driving around,” Joslyn added.

Joslyn told Western Mass News that the idea came to him at a city council meeting last month. He said this initiative will be in place until the end of the school year in June and it will be funded using a free cash account to cover his extra shifts. Residents told us that they’re on board.

“If it would help people to think about their speed, I’m all for that,” said Carole Jackson of South Hadley.

Other safety plans - including speed bumps, islands, and flashing lights - will likely be in the works.

“Everything takes a little bit of time. You gotta come up with a plan, you gotta come up with a way to pay for it, and then you gotta get approval…This was kind of something with the mayor’s office and the city council that could be more immediate, something we could do is throw somebody out there and force everybody to go slow, kind of works,” Joslyn explained.

Joslyn told us that the feedback has been positive so far and he’s seen other drivers adhering to the rules of the road and, depending on how the next month or two goes, we could see this in place in other problem areas around the city.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.