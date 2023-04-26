Concerns rise after dangerous levels of melatonin found in sleeping gummies, research finds

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - New research finds that some sleeping aid gummy supplements can contain a dangerous amount of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep.

When taking any vitamin or supplement, it’s known that you should follow the directions on the label, but some people could have been ingesting more melatonin than they thought when trying to get a goodnight’s sleep.

Research from Journal of the American Medical Association or J.A.M.A found that 88% of tested sleeping aid gummies were inaccurately labeled.

In fact, of the 25 unnamed brands looked at, researchers found 22 of them contained different amounts of melatonin than listed in their labels. Some supplements contain from 74% to a whopping 347% more of the hormone than what its label lists.

Arin Whitman, an associate professor in the pharmacy program at Western New England University said monitoring supplements is something that has increased recently, with new supplements flooding shelves regularly.

“The FDA specifically is charged with looking at like safety and advocacy of over the counter and prescription medications, and while they do have some hand, in things like looking at manufacturing processes, for dietary supplements, they do not actually review dietary supplements because again melatonin isn’t necessary a drug, it’s a natural substance, so they’re considered food additives and not actual prescriptions,” said Whitman.

Our bodies naturally produce the hormone melatonin so our brains can regulate our sleep but sleep medicine Dr. Jay Fleitman at Cooley Dickinson Hospital told Western Mass News too much of the hormone isn’t good for our bodies.

“The major side effect is daytime fatigue and insomnilance, excessive sleepiness on the next day, and that’s really sort of the issue,” said Dr. Fleitman. “You have people who are tired the next day, fatigued the next day and sluggish the next day.”

What should you do to get to sleep? Whitman said you can always ask a doctor or pharmacist for more information before taking a supplement.

“As a pharmacist, I always recommend that people look for that seal for the U.S. Pharmacal PIA, which means there is a quality testing lab that has reviewed that product and has confirmed that that product is in fact what it is,” said Whitman.

Dr. Fleitman emphasized melatonin is not a sleeping pill. If you’re having issues, see a doctor.

“There’s a whole host of diagnoses which present with sleep disruption, sometimes people come in self-medicating and very often it doesn’t work, and so the issue then becomes figuring out why the sleep problems occurring and going from there,” said Dr. Fleitman.

Researchers also discovered that some of the products also contained cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, which is found in cannabis. Check the label, according to the FDA, labeling CBD as a dietary supplement is illegal.

