Getting Answers: new federal rule could lead to higher mortgage rates

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Homebuyers with good credit will soon start paying higher mortgage rates when a federal change takes effect next week, on May 1.

“Freddie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are the two government sponsors entities that back up something 60 percent of the home loans in this country…What they are trying to do is say ‘Hey, we would like to get more people from lower incomes with perhaps lower credit scores into the housing market. How are we going to pay for that because it’s not just a handout, it has to be paid for? We basically take it away from people with better credit scores and higher incomes who would otherwise qualify for a better mortgage rate,’” said American International College Economics Professor John Rogers.

Rogers told us that, under this new rule, there could be potential for concern from those with a good credit score. However, he believes there is one positive to it.

“You could interpret it as being unfair or penalizing who have worked hard to improve their credit score on the other hand the objective is valid. I think it’s trying to get more people into the housing market and give them more opportunity to do that…You’re still better off having a good score. You’re still going to get a better rate on your mortgage. It just won’t be quite as advantageous as it was prior to that,” Rogers added.

This change is part of the Biden Administration’s push for affordable housing. Rogers gave us a breakdown of a possible scenario under this new rule.

“The fee might be one-and-a-half percent. It could go up to two-and-a-half percent, so that could cost somebody that say on a $400,000 house, it could be as much as $100 a month, that additional payment that you would have to make, so it is significant, but those things are driven by credit scores, so the better the credit score, the lower that rate is going to be,” Rogers explained.

However, he told us the supply side of the housing market is a bigger problem.

“There just hasn’t been as many houses built over the last five to ten years for many reasons including the pandemic and the financial crisis of 2009, 2010, so we’re kind of behind on supply,” Rogers said.

