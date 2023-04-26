Hamden Co. DA holds end of year celebration for Future Lawyer’s mock trial program

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was the end-of-the-year celebration for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Future Lawyers of Springfield’s Inaugural Mock Trial.

Over a year ago, DA Gulluni partnered with Western New England University Law School to create the Future Lawyers of Springfield.

Tuesday’s celebration event was hosted by Western New England School of Law from 4 to 7 p.m.

This annual event aims to bring together members of the legal, education, and political communities with FLOS members.

Western Mass News caught up with the DA at the celebration, who said the program was a success.

“We started early in the academic year to support young people who want to become lawyers,” DA Gulluni told us. “Kids in high school, kids in college, kids in law school…. We really designed this to encourage and support people who want to go to law school and realize it’s a very difficult and long journey.”

The program is designed to empower students by providing mentorship, substantive knowledge about the law, skills in legal writing and oral advocacy, knowledge of the law school admissions process, and improve test taking skills.

