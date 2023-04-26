Occasional showers tonight and tomorrow morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw another nice morning today, though cold and frosty with many hitting upper 20s to low 30s! Sunshine gave way to more clouds, which linger this evening and tonight.

A few showers around this evening, but they are running into dry air and mostly evaporating before reaching the ground. Another round of showers will come through tonight, closer to midnight and we will see occasional showers overnight. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures closer to 40 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected to continue Thursday morning as an upper level disturbance moves through. The afternoon is looking drier with some partial clearing, but another shower could pop up. Most end the day dry and seasonably cool with highs back to around 60.

High pressure builds for Friday, allowing for a completely dry weather day! It will be the pick of the week with sun and high clouds along with seasonable highs in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds thicken up Friday night as our next round of rain approaches for Saturday morning.

Two systems will bring more of a soaking rainfall to our area this weekend. The first arrives Saturday as strengthening low pressure moves into the Great Lakes and a secondary low forms along the mid-Atlantic coast. A soaking rain on tap with a quarter to half inch possible. Rain tapers off Saturday night and Sunday morning should be a bit balmy with fog. Our next round of rain approaches Sunday afternoon and will last through midday Monday. Rain may fall heavy at times with an inch or more possible.

Behind these storm systems, we go back to a similar pattern where an upper level low keeps us cool with patchy clouds and occasional afternoon showers.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.