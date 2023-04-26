Revitalize CDC preparing for Springfield cleanup and rebuilding effort this weekend

By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A huge revitalization project is planned for this weekend in Springfield to help cleanup and rebuild a neighborhood.

“It is building up a community within city and each other,” said Revitalize CDC Director of Programs Ethel Griffin.

On Wednesday, Western Mass News stopped by Revitalize CDC as they prepare for a major rejuvenation project in Springfield on Saturday. The organization helps homeowners update the outside of their homes in order to make sure they are safe while looking fresh. Everything is free to homeowners while volunteers and contractors work on yardwork, painting, handicap ramps, raking, and more.

“We are going to be working a lot with years of clean up,” Griffin added.

Griffin told us how they already have 700 volunteers signed up for Saturday as they plan to revamp 12 homes and Calhoun Park. Roxana Alequin, the safe and healthy home coordinator, said that after months of preparations, they are ready to start.

“It’s a wonderful environment of energy, like there is so much momentum that day like you get so excited the energy around. It’s like ants on a sugar cube. Everyone wants to help out,” Alequin said.

Volunteers are meeting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Calhoun Park and they will start working on the homes around 9 a.m. You can click here if you are interested to sign up to volunteer.

