Springfield community celebration held in honor of 75th anniversary of Israel

The event featured a night of comedy and celebration in honor of Israel’s historic 75th birthday, featuring two local comedians and authors.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special community celebration was held for Israel’s 75th Anniversary Tuesday night at the Temple Beth El in Springfield.

The event featured a night of comedy and celebration in honor of Israel’s historic 75th birthday, featuring two local comedians and authors.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also in attendance for the celebration, as was Sonia Wilk, the executive director at Temple Beth El, who told Western Mass News about what this anniversary means to the community.

“We’re really excited to be gathered as a community, and not just as individual institutions,” said Wilk. “All of the local Jewish communities have worked together with a team of late people who volunteered to really bring about an evening where we could celebrate having an independent state in Israel.”

Wilk went on to say that it feels great to be able to have a large number of people in one building who are celebrating the same thing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Emergency crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over Monday morning in...
Crews working to clear tractor-trailer rollover in Ludlow
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

All of this comes more than three weeks after the school committee rescinded their initial...
Easthampton superintendent search to start fresh as school committee seeks interim
Over a year ago, DA Gulluni partnered with Western New England University Law School to create...
Hamden Co. DA holds end of year celebration for Future Lawyer’s mock trial program
Medical emergency during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race 042523
Man dies following medical incident during Westfield River Wildwater Canoe Race
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, and Springfield.
Town by Town: HCC and WNEU agreement, paving work, and middle school career fair