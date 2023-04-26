Springfield community celebration held in honor of 75th anniversary of Israel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special community celebration was held for Israel’s 75th Anniversary Tuesday night at the Temple Beth El in Springfield.

The event featured a night of comedy and celebration in honor of Israel’s historic 75th birthday, featuring two local comedians and authors.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also in attendance for the celebration, as was Sonia Wilk, the executive director at Temple Beth El, who told Western Mass News about what this anniversary means to the community.

“We’re really excited to be gathered as a community, and not just as individual institutions,” said Wilk. “All of the local Jewish communities have worked together with a team of late people who volunteered to really bring about an evening where we could celebrate having an independent state in Israel.”

Wilk went on to say that it feels great to be able to have a large number of people in one building who are celebrating the same thing.

