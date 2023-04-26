Thunderbirds ‘Pink in the Rink’ jersey auction raises $30,000 for Rays of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced a donation of $30,000 to the Rays of Hope Foundation thanks to the proceeds from the live jersey auction during the team’s sixth annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ game on March 11.

The Thunderbirds presented a check to the Rays of Hope earlier this week inside the MassMutual Center.

Since ‘Pink in the Rink’s’ inception, the team have raised more than $100,000 for the Rays of Hope Foundation, all of which stays local in hopes of finding the cure.

During the 2022-2023 season, the Thunderbirds Foundation raised more than $131,000 for charitable causes in western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.