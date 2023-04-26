Western Mass News hosts Sci-Tech students for Future Media Leaders visit

Future Media Leaders
Future Media Leaders(Western Mass News)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy Wednesday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Springfield High School of Science and Technology paid us a visit as part of our ‘Future Media Leaders’ program.

Members of our station showed the group from Sci-Tech around the studios and newsroom to help them learn about the many facets of a career in media.

Do you have a group of students who could benefit from learning about the different opportunities at our station: from on-air, to production, to sales? Western Mass News is looking for future media leaders. You can CLICK HERE to request a tour.

