2 transported with serious injuries, rollover crash on Route 95 in Newbury

NEWBURY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the state on Thursday morning, two adults were transported with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Route 95 northbound.

State Troopers worked with Newbury Fire Department and Boston Med Flight to transport the individuals to a nearby hospital.

All lanes northbound lanes are reopened.

The far left lane southbound side is closed for removal of the car.

