2 transported with serious injuries, rollover crash on Route 95 in Newbury

Crews respond to rollover crash across the state in Newbury.
Crews respond to rollover crash across the state in Newbury.(newsroom)
By Libby James
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWBURY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the state on Thursday morning, two adults were transported with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Route 95 northbound.

State Troopers worked with Newbury Fire Department and Boston Med Flight to transport the individuals to a nearby hospital.

All lanes northbound lanes are reopened.

The far left lane southbound side is closed for removal of the car.

