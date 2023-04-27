2 transported with serious injuries, rollover crash on Route 95 in Newbury
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWBURY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the state on Thursday morning, two adults were transported with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Route 95 northbound.
State Troopers worked with Newbury Fire Department and Boston Med Flight to transport the individuals to a nearby hospital.
All lanes northbound lanes are reopened.
The far left lane southbound side is closed for removal of the car.
