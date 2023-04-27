Easthampton crews respond to a car crashing into pole on Main Street

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a single car crashing into a pole on Main Street.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, police received the call at 2:23 p.m. for reports of a crash.

At this time, Northampton Street is closed at Main Street by the rotary. Northbound traffic is being detoured down Pleasant Street.

Officials confirmed the driver suffered minor injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

