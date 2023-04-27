EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out after suspect pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Connecticut man accused of murdering a Chicopee man the day after Christmas a few years ago, has now pleaded guilty.

This after admitting to three other unsolved killings in Springfield last week.

Calvin Roberson faces charges related to the kidnapping and murder of Francisco Roman.

Roman’s mother said she finally got the closure she’s been looking for.

“They took my son’s life, but they took mine too,” said Mayra Arroyo.

The day after Christmas in 2020, Mayra Arroyo got the call no mother wants to receive.

“I felt it in my heart already that something was wrong,” said Arroyo.

Her son, 28 at the time, Francisco Roman, had been missing. A day later, his body was found in a burning car in Hartford, Connecticut. That following February, Calvin Roberson was arrested for roman’s kidnapping and murder.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnaping, and one count of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

“I wanted to jump over, honestly, and tell him why would he take somebody’s life,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo sat in the Connecticut courtroom as Roberson admitted to killing her son. Statements in court revealed he and an associate kidnapped Roman and stole from him before shooting and killing him.

“I keep reliving it in my dreams, not knowing exactly how it happened, or why,” said Arroyo. “But now I know it was because of greed. He knew what he was doing.”

Just last week, Roberson also pleaded guilty to the killings of three other people, nail salon owner Loan Nguyen, and brothers Yonaides and David Pichardo in three separate crimes in Springfield many years ago.

Arroyo said she is content that Roberson pleaded guilty and took responsibility for her son’s murder.

“He’s going to pay for what he did,” said Arroyo. “And he knows it. He’s acknowledging that he did wrong. At least now we can all have that sense of comfort.”

Roberson still needs to be sentenced both in this federal case as well as the manslaughter cases here in Hampden County.

He faces a maximum term of life in prison.

