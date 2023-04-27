Getting Answers: experts warn parents of oversharing on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As a proud parent, you want everyone to see your child’s accomplishments and share in the excitement with you, but that could come at a cost. Sharenting is a relatively new term that defines the act of parents oversharing content of their kids on social media.

With a quick click on a Facebook page, you can find out one’s full name. By taking a look at a picture, you know where they work and digging a little deeper, you know exactly where their employer is located and even possibly personal information about their fellow employees. Now, imagine someone was doing this with photos of your kids. Those are some of the dangers of sharenting.

“This really didn’t exist as far as a problem before social media. Social media has a lot of wonderful things on it, but also a lot of real dangers and this is one we are really just seeing the tip of the iceberg,” said attorney and Bentley University Professor Steve Weisman.

Whether it’s your child’s first home run in tee-ball, their first day of kindergarten, even posting a picture announcing their birth, making these milestones public is taking part in sharenting, which is a growing phenomenon of parents posting pictures and videos of their children on social media.

“Once you put something up online, it is there forever…People don’t think of the what can happen. There are some serious repercussions of sharing the images and information even birthdates of children online,” Weisman added.

Weisman told us that identity theft in children is a growing concern. He said kids are 51 times more likely to become victims of identity theft and that number is projected to triple as more of their personal information is made public.

“People steal the identities of children because they make them part of something called synthetic identity theft, where they take the child’s information and match it up with somebody else’s and create an artificial person. The child generally doesn’t have any credit cards, so they find out they were a victim of identity theft when they’re 18 or looking for a college scholarship or getting a car loan or something like that and it can become a real problem,” Weisman explained.

Weisman also cited virtual kidnapping as a growing danger. It’s something the Ludlow Police Department said they have seen pop up more recently. Detective David Kornacki told us that, as people increasingly share personal information about their family and friends online, those posts oftentimes give cybercriminals easier access to your life.

“In other words, ‘Oh my son is in Florida on a great vacation’ and then the next thing you know a mother or grandmother or father received a phone call saying your son has been arrested for OUI down in Florida. You need to wire money to get him bailed out, so things like that will happen for the information that the perpetrators using is gleaned from social media posts,” Kornacki said.

The biggest message to parents is to think before you post.

“You’re putting out information to the public and what people do with what you put out is really on you to be careful about what you share with other people,” Kornacki added.

However, Weisman said this doesn’t mean you can’t post pictures of your kids entirely. Rather, just be mindful of what information you make public and with whom.

“Parents should think about what they post and sometimes don’t even use the name. Use a nickname for your child if you were going to show it,” Weisman said. “Look at your settings, who are you sharing this with. You want to narrow it down to friends. You don’t need to get the world looking at all of the photos and trying to make everything viral.”

Oversharing photos of your kids is not the only danger on social media. Exploitation is a growing issue the Ludlow Police Department is working to combat. Kornacki said while it’s been a learning curve for their detective bureau, they have been successful in tracing internet-based crime and adapting to new social media platforms.

“Whatever the most popular platform that we are seeing used, that tends to be where the crime comes from…It’s a constant learning process for law enforcement. The cases come in and we figure out how to investigate them. There is a set pattern or a way that we approach cybercrime that is pretty consistent, whether it’s through tracing subpoenas, an IP address, or tracing emails,” Kornacki explained.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.