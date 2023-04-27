Getting Answers: mask mandates at area medical facilities

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may be able to start throwing away those masks we’ve held on to for the past three years. Many medical facilities, which are some of the only places where masks are still required, are doing away with face coverings as the state and federal public health emergencies come to an end on May 11.

For more than three years, Americans have had to cover their faces to protect them and others from the COVID-19 virus. We started with wearing them anytime we interacted with people outside of our homes to now, where you still need them in doctor’s offices and hospitals. However, if you’re anything like Willie Williams, you only wear your mask when you’re asked to.

“I got three booster shots. I don’t wear it, no way, unless they are mandatory,” Williams said.

Soon, you may not need to at all. Western Mass News sat down with Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack, who said Baystate is reconsidering their masking policy as the state and federal public health emergency is about to end on May 11.

“I expect we are going to be a little more relaxed about masking rules. It’s not going to be everybody all the time. We still haven’t hammered those out in detail, but I suspect that in patient areas, when we’re working face-to-face with a patient, we’ll still be more likely wearing a mask,” Keroack explained.

Keroack also told us they will be making changes to their operations regarding capacity limits and other protocols set in place during the pandemic.

“The use of some surge spaces, we’ve been running at over capacity for the better part of a year now…that’s going to be going away and we’ll be using our regular spaces,” Keroack added.

We checked in with other hospitals and medical facilities to see if they are considering changing their masking policy, alongside Baystate. Cooley Dickinson Hospital sent us a statement that read:

“We are actively looking at any potential changes and guidance that might come from public health officials related to the mandate for masking in health care settings as we near the end of the public health emergency. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will consider a variety of factors to help guide our strategy and inform our decision making.”

We’ve also learned that Trinity Health Of New England, which owns Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, already made masks optional for their Connecticut hospitals on Wednesday. Now, they are waiting for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to send out further guidance for Bay State hospitals, like Mercy.

“We do expect further guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health prior to the public health emergency ending on May 11, so we’re watching that very closely,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, regional chief clinical officer with Trinity Health Of New England.

