Healey, Driscoll unveil winners for portrait essay contest

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll unveiled the portraits that will hang in their offices on Wednesday after a statewide student essay competition.

The student winners and their families were present for the unveiling in the governor’s office where Healey will hang a gold frame, with no artwork inside, to inspire young people to envision themselves in it. This idea was proposed in a collaborative essay titled “Inspiring Change and Dangerous Hope: Unequal Representation in the Commonwealth” that was submitted by Julian Hynes, an eleventh grader at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School, and Ja’liyah Santiago and Adniley Velez, both eighth graders at Holyoke Community Charter School.

Healey said in a statement:

“The State House is the People’s House – and symbols matter. I was inspired by this submission from Julian, Ja’liyah and Adniley, who considered how they themselves could be the face of leadership in our state. This frame serves as a reminder of those who aren’t always reflected or heard in the halls of power.”

“When people come into this office, I want them to envision themselves in that frame. For me, it will remind me of the young people who are looking to our administration right now, and of our commitment to ensuring that all voices are heard.”

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (right) and former Lt. Gov. and acting Gov. Jane Swift (center) attend the portrait unveiling on April 26, 2023 (Joshua Qualls | Office of Mass. Governor Maura Healey)

A portrait of Jane Swift will hang in Driscoll’s office. Swift was elected lieutenant governor 1998 and became acting governor in 2001 when former Governor Paul Cellucci became U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

“She helped pave the way for us to serve as the first all-women team in Massachusetts history, and she inspired a lasting legacy of educational excellence in our state. I’m honored to hang her portrait in my office,” Driscoll said in a statement.

