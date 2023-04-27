Local expert reacts to Supreme Court ruling on the effectiveness of breathalyzer tests

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has weighed in on breathalyzer tests, setting the stage for the possible dismissal of tens of thousands of drunk driving cases.

27,000 DUI cases are in jeopardy following this ruling. Western Mass News spoke with local attorney Joe Bernard who first brought this issue to Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing, he called a huge victory for the work that he has been putting in for years.

Litigation has been ongoing for years about the reliability of breathalyzer tests in the bay state. On Wednesday the state’s Supreme Judicial Court announced a ruling that could impact tens of thousands of drunk driving cases.

“It’s a huge day because our supreme judicial court validates all the work that we just put in over the last 7 years,” said Attorney Bernard. “Showing and exposing the dysfunction, the dishonesty of the office of alcohol testing and demonstrating that the breath tests of over 27,000 citizens was completely unreliable.”

Springfield criminal defense attorney Joe Bernard spoke with Western Mass News shortly after the ruling was announced. He brought the issues of the Commonwealth’s Office of Alcohol Testing to prosecutors across the state years ago. After a 2013 case determined some breathalyzer testing machines were faulty because they had not been routinely calibrated to ensure their accuracy.

This ruling by the state highest court said all breathalyzer tests taken between June 1, 2011 and April 18, 2019 will be excluded from criminal prosecution.

People who pleaded guilty or were convicted based on breathalyzer evidence will be able to have their pleas withdrawn or ask for a new trial.

“They have another chance of going back into court and having this removed from their record, that’s the key,” said Attorney Bernard. “They have the opportunity to go back in and ask the trial court to remove it from their record and move forward with their lives without this haunting them the rest of their lives.”

We asked him how many people this impacts here in western Mass.

“It’s somewhat of a guess between 15,000 here locally in western Massachusetts,” said Attorney Bernard. “It’s a huge number it’s an absolutely huge number which you need to recognize is 2 years ago, myself and this litigation sent out 27,000 notices and what we’re going to be talking about is the possibility of renotifying these individuals.”

He said the office of alcohol testing will see consequences due to this federal ruling.

Attorney Bernard added that despite this ruling, breath tests are still being introduced into court after an agreement was reached with defense attorneys and prosecutors in 2022 that they can be used as evidence again.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.