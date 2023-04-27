Officials vote on special permit for a new Tesla dealership in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee officials vote to approve a special permit for a new electric car dealership on Burnett Road.

After several meetings filled with questions, debate and compromises, the city of Chicopee is one step closer to being the home of the newest Tesla dealership.

The committee gathered to decide whether or not to approve a special permit for tesla, as required of any development on Burnett Road, and they have reached a decision.

“The vote passes: 5 votes favorable, 0 votes unfavorable. And that will be sent to the full city council on May 2 for a final vote for passage.”

The group unanimously voted in favor of that special permit with some conditions.

Some of those stipulations include a reduction in the number of parking spots from 395 to 310.

Tesla also proposed 48 service bays, which they’ve reduced to 20.

The car dealership has also agreed with the city’s fire department to ensure proper storage of their car batteries.

Residents continued to express concerns about the added traffic Tesla is expected to bring but one resident said this development could create a unique opportunity for the city.

“I know Tesla has been very accommodating in the changes they’ve made,” said Janet Jones, a Chicopee resident. “I want this zoning board as well as our city councilors to keep in mind that each and every business is going to add to the traffic. Let’s take a look at it and lean forward into the future to make a better Chicopee.”

With Wednesday’s vote to approve Tesla’s permit, the zoning subcommittee will bring their recommendation forward to the entire committee during their next meeting which is set to take place next Tuesday.

