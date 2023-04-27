Part of Birch Avenue in East Longmeadow closed due to reported water main break

Crews responded to a water main break on Birch Avenue in East Longmeadow on Thursday.
By Libby James
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a water main break on Birch Avenue in East Longmeadow on Thursday.

When our crews arrived on-scene around 7 a.m., dirt and mud could be seen on the road.

A portion of Birch Avenue remains closed.

A neighbor told Western Mass News that a crew was on-scene since 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

We will continue to bring you the latest as information comes into our newsroom.

Part of Birch Avenue in East Longmeadow closed due to reported water main break
