Part of Birch Avenue in East Longmeadow closed due to reported water main break
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a water main break on Birch Avenue in East Longmeadow on Thursday.
When our crews arrived on-scene around 7 a.m., dirt and mud could be seen on the road.
A portion of Birch Avenue remains closed.
A neighbor told Western Mass News that a crew was on-scene since 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
We will continue to bring you the latest as information comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.