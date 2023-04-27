Pick of the Week Friday, but Rain Returns this Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A few showers flared back up this afternoon, but they will be fizzling out soon and we continue drying out tonight.

We’ve seen an unsettled day with occasional showers and a good deal of clouds, which kept temperatures seasonable cool with highs again in the middle to upper 50s.

Weak high pressure builds tonight, allowing for a mostly clear sky for a few hours. Temperatures should cool quickly into the 40s and eventually 30s overnight with some patchy fog developing after midnight. If skies can stay mostly clear, a few areas may get to near freezing with frost.

Friday is our Pick of the Week as we finally get a dry weather day. Weak high pressure will stay in control and any early fog burns off quickly. We should get some decent sunshine with high clouds building as the day goes on. East-southeast breezes will keep the day seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Skies turn cloudy Friday evening and night as low pressure moves toward New England.

High pressure may help keep us dry Saturday morning, but showers will be moving in by at least midday. Rain likely throughout the afternoon and evening, tapering off to spotty showers Saturday night through Sunday morning. We have a good chance of getting around a half inch of rain with thunder unlikely.

Storm #2 will be on the way Sunday, but it does look like we see a decent break between storms. Rain should come back into our area by Sunday evening at the latest and may fall heavy at times overnight. Rain will exit Monday morning as low pressure quickly lifts northward. An inch of rain is looking likely for our area with isolated higher amounts in the Berkshires. Severe weather is unlikely, but we could hear a rumble of thunder. Some minor street flooding may occur as well, which could cause some slow downs for the Monday morning commute. It may feel a bit muggy at times with this system and some gusty breezes are expected too.

Next week our unfriendly weather pattern remains unchanged. Believe it or not, another upper level low develops and gets “blocked” by high pressure farther north. This will make the week look very similar to this past week! Some early sun and chilly temps, then afternoon clouds with spotty rain showers. This trend may last through Thursday then may be followed by a pattern break.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.