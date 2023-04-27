Police investigating deadly crash on River Lodge Road in South Hadley

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash in South Hadley.

South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gunderson told Western Mass News that two people were taken to an area hospital after one vehicle crashed along River Lodge Road in South Hadley Thursday morning.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, added that one person has died.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

