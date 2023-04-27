South Hadley students receive pre-prom interactive lesson on impaired driving dangers

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pre-prom lesson for students at South Hadley High School students was held Thursday as they learned about the dangers of driving impaired by wearing special goggles.

“It messes your vision up, so it looks like you have double vision, things are dark, not where they should be…throws the vision spectrum way off,” said South Hadley Police School Resource Officer Joshua Helems.

Western Mass News stopped by South Hadley High as they hosted their impaired vision event ahead of prom and graduation season. Helems told us that students learned an important lesson while wearing special goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol and marijuana.

“As we all know, this time of year, you got the seniors getting ready to leave. Prom is a big time for schools all over the place and so activities kind of ramp up for drug use and alcohol use among teenagers,” Helems added.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 300 teens have died in alcohol-related traffic accidents during prom weekends over the past several years.

“I think it’s really eye-opening. Students realize the dangers more,” said South Hadley High School junior Jadyn Christin.

Christin recommended that everybody, not just students, attend events like this to see what it is like to drive under the influence. To make the experience even more relevant, Helems said they set up this course to match roadways in South Hadley.

“We have a big, big rotary down Route 202, so it’s kind of a simulation of what we do have right in town,” Helems noted.

We caught up with South Hadley High School junior Owen Dawson after he took a spin on the course. He told us that, while the activity was fun to try, it’s also a good reminder for students

“Drill into their minds that is something you shouldn’t do and remember the importance and the consequences if you get caught,” Dawson said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.