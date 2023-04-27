Southwick Police looking for car possibly involved in break-in
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Southwick Police Department is asking for your help in locating the car pictured in this story.
It’s believed to be involved in a breaking and entering case at a residence in town early Wednesday morning.
If you have any information regarding this vehicle or the owner, contact Southwick Police at (413) 569-5348 ext. 250
