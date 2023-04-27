Southwick Police looking for car possibly involved in break-in

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Southwick Police Department is asking for your help in locating the car pictured in this story.

It’s believed to be involved in a breaking and entering case at a residence in town early Wednesday morning.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle or the owner, contact Southwick Police at (413) 569-5348 ext. 250

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.