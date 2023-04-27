Springfield School Committee hear from students proposing additional mental health resources

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - High school students in Springfield are asking their school committee to set aside millions of dollars to tackle mental health issues among teens.

The Springfield School Committee members hear from students about the impact additional mental health services would have on them.

Western Mass News caught up with students as they gathered for Wednesday’s school budget public hearing. They are among the dozens of high school students, in partnership with the Pioneer Valley Project, who proposed the school district spends $4 million for mental health services at their high schools.

Students conducted a survey of over 250 Springfield teens about their mental health.

According to that survey, one in five students reported having suicidal thoughts and about half of those surveyed say they experience general anxiety.

Students told us this money would provide much needed mental health resources for students.

“I want more kids saying that they feel like they have a place to stay at school,” said Cnaya Slyvia, a student. “Because we are there a majority of the time. I want students to say they feel safe.”

Cnaya Slyvia and other students we spoke with say the money would go towards hiring more councilors, extra curriculars and other resources for students.

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Public School’s Chief Communication officer, Azell Cavaan for a response. She told us in a statement:

“Understanding the impact that COVID-19 has had on the mental health of the world, our community, and our students, Springfield Public Schools remains committed to investing in resources that support mental wellness. Every year, we invite stakeholders to provide input as we formulate the next fiscal year’s budget, and we certainly welcome students as a part of that process.”

The school committee will vote on their budget, including this proposed $4 million during their meeting next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.