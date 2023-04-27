State’s highest court rules case against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home leaders can resume

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that criminal cases can begin again against former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Grand jury indictments against the former superintendent Bennett Walsh and the former medical director, Dr. David Clinton, were dismissed by a Hampden Superior Court judge back in the fall 2021.

They were charged with “elder neglect” for their alleged failure to provide treatment to veterans at the Soldiers’ Home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

