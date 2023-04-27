State’s highest court rules case against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home leaders can resume

Outside of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA
Outside of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Robin Stockler
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that criminal cases can begin again against former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Grand jury indictments against the former superintendent Bennett Walsh and the former medical director, Dr. David Clinton, were dismissed by a Hampden Superior Court judge back in the fall 2021.

They were charged with “elder neglect” for their alleged failure to provide treatment to veterans at the Soldiers’ Home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

