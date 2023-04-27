Town by Town: Herrell’s new ice cream flavors, ‘Beauty School Battles’, Pioneer Valley Credit anniversary

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Northampton, Palmer, and Springfield.

3 new ice cream flavors and acrobats!

Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton is serving up the top 3 flavors from the 2022 Food Science Ice Cream competition: first place, spicy pineapple margarita, second place, pistachio rodeo, third place, sublime.

But that’s not all they’re serving! Western Mass News stopped by to check out the ice cream and got a preview of the circus show!

Herrell’s employee Maeve Beck will be performing with “Cirque Us” at the Academy of Music at 7 p.m. on Wednesday!

On Wednesday morning, Pathfinder Tech in Palmer hosted “Beauty School Battles.”

We’re told the event aims at “highlighting” the outstanding work of cosmetology students from technical high schools across the state.

As part of the event, students brought pre-designed manikin heads that were styled and then judged by a panel of industry professionals.

Finally, town by town takes us to Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Pioneer Valley Credit Union to celebrate their 100th anniversary of serving the western Mass. community.

We’re told the Pioneer Valley credit union has been proudly serving the financial needs of our region since 1923.

