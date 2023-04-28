‘Difference Makers’ ceremony awards several making a difference across the region

Business-West Magazine presented their annual “Difference Makers” awards on Thursday evening.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Business-West Magazine presented their annual “Difference Makers” awards on Thursday evening.

The awards are given to those who are making a positive difference in our region.

This year, awards will be presented to several individuals and groups:

  • Gary Rome, President and CEO of the Gary Rome Auto Group
  • Helix Human Services, formerly the Children’s Study Home
  • Henry Thomas, retired President of the Urban League of Springfield
  • Nate Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Steven and Jean Graham, owners of the Toner Plastics Group
  • Burns Maxey, Board President of CitySpace
  • Claudia Pazmany, President of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Gabrielle Gould, President of the Amherst Business Improvement District and The Springfield Ballers

Gary Rome said he’s grateful to receive the award for things he and his staff enjoy doing every day.

“We love working with Rays of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Holyoke Homework House, Thomas J. O’Connor. The initiative we work with is important to our team, so we let them pick the charities involved in.”

The ceremony was held at the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House in Holyoke.

