‘Difference Makers’ ceremony awards several making a difference across the region

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Business-West Magazine presented their annual “Difference Makers” awards on Thursday evening.

The awards are given to those who are making a positive difference in our region.

This year, awards will be presented to several individuals and groups:

Gary Rome, President and CEO of the Gary Rome Auto Group

Helix Human Services, formerly the Children’s Study Home

Henry Thomas, retired President of the Urban League of Springfield

Nate Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds

Steven and Jean Graham, owners of the Toner Plastics Group

Burns Maxey, Board President of CitySpace

Claudia Pazmany, President of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce

Gabrielle Gould, President of the Amherst Business Improvement District and The Springfield Ballers

Gary Rome said he’s grateful to receive the award for things he and his staff enjoy doing every day.

“We love working with Rays of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Holyoke Homework House, Thomas J. O’Connor. The initiative we work with is important to our team, so we let them pick the charities involved in.”

The ceremony was held at the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House in Holyoke.

