DPW crews preparing for possible damage from several days of rain

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield road crews are preparing for possible storm damage this weekend with rain in the forecast going into the middle of next week.

“The roadwork here is pretty good. It’s been a long time since they took care of Liberty Street,” said Robert Gorham from Holyoke.

“They’re coming along. It’s a slow process, but they’re doing the best they can,” added Miles Gaffney from Springfield.

Motorists in Springfield are happy to see road work underway. However, with rain in the forecast going into next week, Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that progress on road projects could be on hold for a couple of days.

“One of the things that we do on all the roads is we raise all the castings, the water gates, gas gates, sewer manholes, storm manholes, catch basins. Those are all set in concrete, so what that does is if you do have three, four, five days in a row, where you can’t do that work, then that does start to back you up a little bit,” Cignoli explained.

Another concern for the DPW with rain in the forecast is possible storm damage. Just two weeks ago, Cignoli said heavy rain and a water main break eroded away a portion of Hartwick Street.

“We’ve had a number of those problems throughout the years, throughout certain sections of the city, but the infrastructure is 60, 70 years old, so these little problems pop up from time to time,” Cignoli added.

Cignoli added that these types of damages are an expensive fix. The most recent repair job cost $150,000. Cignoli said that water main break fixes run on a priority system, meaning those breaks closest to major roadways will get repaired first.

“We have a listing of a number of these. Not to say something out in the middle of the woods isn’t a problem, but if something does fail out in the middle of the woods, it’s not that big of a deal versus something in a roadway,” Cignoli noted.

Cignoli told us that, as of Wednesday, Hartwick Street was fully repaired.

