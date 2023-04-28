Getting Answers: plans underway to renovate downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Talks of renovation are underway in Northampton. A quarter of the design phase of a $19.2 million overhaul to the Main Street and downtown area is complete and plans were shared with the public in a virtual meeting this week.

This is the proposed future of downtown Northampton. The redesign called ‘Picture Main Street’ includes the removal of more than one-third of on-street parking bike lanes on both sides of the street in the planting of trees throughout the downtown area.

“We always here customers saying that there’s no parking,” said Cynthia Kernicki. “...or I can only stop if there’s parking and we have a lot of people who are on a lunch break and with that being said, isn’t it great to always have enough parking.”

Kernicki works at Hannoush Jewlers and told Western Mass News these changes can impact local businesses.

“We’re paying high rent, we’re employing the people, we’re doing everything we can to give people a reason to come to Northampton and keep coming back and keep coming back, so I feel it’s derogatory to have that extra bike lane,” Kernicki added.

Western Mass News brought up parking concerns with City Councilor Garrick Perry, who told us the project was a collaboration between the state, city, and locals.

“You can’t make everyone happy, but there’s been a lot of compromise,” Perry said.

Perry also noted that change can be good.

“I think that an unintended consequence of that will be a little more foot traffic past some windows and doors and people might end up frequenting places that they normally wouldn’t have,” Councilor Perry.

Project manager Stephanie Upson added safety is a big factor for the project.

“Unfortunately, there has been a fatality in the project area and based off of that bike crash, which led to that fatality and other numerous substantial data that supports the safety improvement,” said Upson.

People had the chance to offer feedback during the meeting, but the department will be accepting public comments until May 10. The project is expected to break ground in fall 2025.

Project inquiries, written statements, and other exhibits regarding the proposed project can be submitted to Chief Engineer Carrie Lavallee via e-mail or mail to Suite 7550, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116, Attention: Project Management, Project File No. 609286.

MassDOT noted that statements and exhibits intended for inclusion in the hearing transcript must be emailed or postmarked no later than ten business days (14 calendar days) after the hearing was hosted.

