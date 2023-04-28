Holyoke crews respond to a rollover crash on Easthampton Road

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are on scene for a rollover crash on Easthampton Road in Holyoke.

According to Fire Capt. Rex, fire crews received the call at 4:15 p.m. for reports of a single motor vehicle crash on Easthampton Road at the Log Cabin.

Officials said there is a traffic backup on Route 141 at this time and asks the public to avoid the area.

No reported injuries.

