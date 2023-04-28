Holyoke crews respond to a rollover crash on Easthampton Road

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are on scene for a rollover crash on Easthampton Road in Holyoke.

According to Fire Capt. Rex, fire crews received the call at 4:15 p.m. for reports of a single motor vehicle crash on Easthampton Road at the Log Cabin.

Officials said there is a traffic backup on Route 141 at this time and asks the public to avoid the area.

No reported injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

