Judge weighing detention status for Mass. guardsman accused in document leak

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts Air National guardsman, who is accused of leaking highly classified military documents, appeared in federal court in Worcester on Thursday for a detention hearing. However, the judge put off an immediate decision on whether the suspect, Jack Teixeira, should be kept in custody until trial or released to home confinement at his father’s home in Massachusetts.

“A pretty standard hearing in terms of the government trying to hold the defendant…not surprising given what he allegedly did. I would be stunned if they did not actually hold him. There are some pretty serious allegations,” explained Attorney Jeremy Powers.

According to court documents, prosecutors detailed a troubling history going back to high school in 2018 when Teixeira was suspended after a classmate “overheard him make remarks about weapons including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats.”

Teixeira’s attorney responded at Thursday’s hearing that he underwent a psychiatric evaluation and Teixeira returned to school a few days later.

That same year, in 2018, he applied for a firearms identification, which was denied due to police concerns over those remarks.

Retired U.S. military officer Gary Lefort told us why Teixeira was allowed to join the Air National Guard given his past.

“There is an extensive searches background investigation generally down by the FBI and before you get your clearance…The high school incident did, in fact, come up and the argument that was used by Teixeira is that he was young at the time. He’s now a mature young man who learned from his mistakes and moving forward. He recognized the importance of the position he was given,” Lefort said.

Lefort also weighed in on the arguments from prosecutors that he is a ‘flight risk’ and should remain in federal custody as he awaits trial.

“The prosecution was also concerned that he may still have classified documents in his possession. The concern is that a hostile nation is very well aware of this and might approach him and try to help him escape…Teixeira’s lawyer made the case that he did not present a flight risk, he was only a 21-year-old young man, where could he go?” Lefort added.

As for the judge ultimately not yet making a decision about what’s next for Teixeira, Powers said, “It’s not uncommon for a judge to consider both the government and the defense perspective on holding a person. They will take matters under advisement and typically issue a decision in a few days.”

The judge did not say when we can expect a decision to made.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.