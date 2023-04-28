Mass. Air National guardsman accused of document leaks appears in court

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused in the leaked military documents case appeared in federal court Thursday in Worcester.

Jack Teixeira of North Dighton appeared before a federal judge Thursday. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but we were able to sit behind his family. His mother cried as her son entered the courtroom in handcuffs, an orange jumpsuit, and black rosary beads. His parents and family appeared visibly emotional throughout the near 90-minute-long hearing.

New evidence revealed on Thursday provided a deeper perspective into the life of the Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents on the social media platform, Discord.

Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling as Teixeira’s parents entered the courthouse for a detention hearing that would decide if he be kept in custody until his trial or released to home confinement under other conditions.

Prosecutors made their argument that Teixeira should remain in custody until his trial. They believe he may still have access to classified information. Following his arrest, they found a tablet, laptop and X-Box, all of which had been smashed inside a dumpster at his home seen in photos obtained by Western Mass News via court documents, which also show what FBI agents found inside his room.

In addition, prosecutors allege that he used his government computer to research past mass shootings and high-profile stand-offs with federal agents. During Thursday’s hearing they also argued that, in the past, Texeira wrote on social media that he would kill a “ton of people.” Prosecutors emphasized that “he remains a grave threat to national security and a flight risk.”

Meanwhile, Teixeira’s attorney argued that he is not a danger to the community and said that prosecutors did not show that Teixeira ever intended leaked information to be widely spread online.

The judge then questioned this argument and said, “Your argument is he had no idea it might not go beyond this little circle of people on the server?”

Teixeira’s attorney also listed why he should be released under his father’s supervision at his home in Massachusetts under specific restrictions, such as location monitoring and no access to the internet. His father, Jack Michael Teixeira, took to the stand for questioning and said if his son were to violate conditions of release or home confinement, he would have to report him.

Ultimately, the judge did not issue a ruling on Thursday. He said he is considering both arguments and will need more time to come to a decision, but he did not say when that would be.

