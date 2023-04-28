Officials investigating deadly Cummington house fire

CUMMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One adult is dead and another adult is injured following a fire Friday morning in Cummington.

Firefighters were called to a single-family home on Thayer Corner Road around 5:30 a.m., according to a joint statement by local and state officials. When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in fire.

Jake Wark, spokesperson for the state fire marshal’s office, said that efforts were made to extinguish the fire, but the home suffered “catastrophic damage” and firefighters battled the fire for more than two hours.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes, but one vehicle was damaged. Mutual aid had to be called in from Ashfield, Goshen, Plainfield, and Worthington.

One adult was able to escape the home and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the second occupant went to retrieve personal belongings but never escaped,” Wark added.

The home did have working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities have found no evidence that it was intentionally set and don’t consider it suspicious.

